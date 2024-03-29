France asks for foreign police and military help with massive Paris Olympics security challenge

France says it has asked 46 countries if they can supply more than 2,000 police officers to help secure the Paris Olympics. Organizers are finalizing security planning for the July 26-Aug. 11 Games, the French capital’s first in a century, while on heightened alert against potential attacks. The Interior Ministry said Friday that the request for foreign security assistance was made in January, seeking 2,185 reinforcements. It said the officers are sought for Games security and what it called “the spectator experience” and that such assistance is common practice for major international events. Separately, the French Defense Ministry has also asked foreign nations for “small numbers” of military personnel who could help with tasks including sniffer dog teams.

