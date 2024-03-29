Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce selected for new Employer Connect Program

With a $5 million reward from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions Department/Workforce Development Division have chosen the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce as a partner agency for their Employer Connect Program in District 4 of Riverside County. The pilot program aims to bridge the gap between local small businesses looking for employees and individuals seeking employment.

“This new program will allow us to connect more businesses with underutilized resources available through Workforce Development, not only helping businesses hire staff, but increasing community collaboration and overall resilience,” said chamber CEO Brandon Marley, in a statement.

Businesses are eligible to qualify if they are physically located within District 4, have less than 500 full-time employees and can provide proof of a valid operating license within Riverside County. They are not required to be current members of the chamber in order to participate.

After enrolling in the program, qualifying businesses will hire a new full-time employee at up to $20 per hour for the first 90 days of employment, undergoing training provided by the HWS Continuum of Care Division.

“The training provided through this program will teach employees about the many resources available within our community as well as how to identify and direct individuals to mental health services, housing assistance, and food relief programs, giving businesses and their staff the essential tools to develop and strengthen engagement strategies,” added Marley.

As part of the partnership, the chamber will also create a new full-time position and hire a staff member dedicated to the administrative oversight and day-to-day operations of the program. The program guarantees a minimum of 80 stipends that will be issued to 80 employers in District 4 through December 2025.

For more information, contact the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce at (760) 347-0676 or visit GCVCC.