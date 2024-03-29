Palm Springs Art Museum hires Christine Vendredi as Chief Curator

Louis Vuitton's former Global Director of Art, Culture, and Heritage will assume a new position in mid-April as the Palm Springs Art Museum's Chief Curator.

"I've been visiting the Southern California area for years and had hopes that someday the right position might come along to bring me out there,'' Christine Vendredi said in a statement. "Palm Springs Art Museum's collection and (CEO Adam Lerner's) vision for the institution -- plus the Coachella Valley's exploding reputation as an essential art center -- made for a perfectly aligned situation.''

"I'm thrilled that I will be taking part in steering the museum and connecting with such a vibrant community,'' she added.

In her new position, she will oversee the art museum's exhibitions, publications, and permanent collection, according to a statement from the museum.

Vendredi has worked with Louis Vuitton for 12 years, where she aligned art-related activities to accompany the organization's foundation in Paris, managed corporate art collection displayed in 475 stores, and oversaw art commissions, programming, and brand content of the traveling exhibitions, museum officials said.

She also co-authored two architecture books, served as an art history teacher in Tokyo, and speaks four languages.

Vendredi has a Ph.D in Art History from Practical School for Advanced Studies Sorbonne in Paris, another Ph.D in Architectural History from Charles University in Prague, and an Executive MBA from the School of Advanced Business Studies in Paris, according to museum officials.

During the search of a new curator, the museum's senior management looked for someone who could lead the curatorial department in the organization's new chapter, which was launched by Lerner after he assumed his position in 2021, according to museum officials.

"Although we spoke with a number of exciting and qualified candidates, Christine checked every box on our wish list,'' said Lerner. "In fact, it almost seemed too good to be true that Christine has such a deep expertise in both art and modern architecture -- a discipline that holds widespread interest in our community.''