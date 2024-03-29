President Joe Biden is lapping Donald Trump when it comes to campaign cash — and he’ll need it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is raising gobs of cash. And it has an election-year strategy that aims to spend more — and spend faster. His campaign is making significant early investments both on the ground and on air and hopes to create a massive organizational advantage that leaves Republican Donald Trump scrambling to catch up. But while the money pouring in has given Biden and the Democrats a major cash advantage, it’s also becoming clear Biden will need it. Throughout his life in business and politics, Trump’s provocations have earned him near limitless free media attention. Robby Mook, campaign manager for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid, says, “It’s one of the stubborn challenges of Trump.”

By SEUNG MIN KIM and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

