Russia launches barrage of 99 drones and missiles on Ukraine’s energy system, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s armed forces say Moscow launched a large-scale attack on energy infrastructure Friday, with a mass barrage of 99 drones and missiles hitting regions across the country. Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, said air raid warnings across the country continued through the night as the strike targeted 10 separate regions. The Ukrainian air force reported that 60 Shahed drones and 39 missiles of varying types were seen across the country. The state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, said that the attack deliberately targeted energy infrastructure, including thermal and hydroelectric power plants across central and western regions.

