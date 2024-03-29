Shelter-in-place lifted after gas leak on Portola Avenue in Palm Desert

A gas leak in Palm Desert prompted residents in the area of Portola Avenue to shelter-in-place for almost two hours today as crews mitigated the leak.

Fire crews responded at 11:44 a.m. Friday to a report of a gas leak in the 45600 block of Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The SoCalGas Company and Riverside County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

A shelter-in-place was issued for residents on the west side of Portola Avenue and occupants in a church on the east side the road, fire officials said. Additionally, Portola Avenue between Mountain Shadow Drive and Fairway Drive was closed as gas company crews worked on the leak.

By 1:23 p.m., the hazard was mitigated and the shelter-in-place was lifted, fire officials said, but residents were advised to use caution in the area as gas company crews continue working in the area.