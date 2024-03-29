Some state lawmakers want school chaplains as part of a ‘rescue mission’ for public education

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have proposed legislation to allow spiritual chaplains in public schools. Proponents say the move will ease a youth mental health crisis, bolster staff retention and offer spiritual care to students who can’t afford or access religious schools. Conservatives argue religious foundations will act as a “rescue mission” for what they say are public schools’ declining values. Many chaplains and interfaith organizations oppose the chaplaincy campaign, calling the motivation offensive and describing the dangers of introducing a position of authority to children without clear standards or boundaries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.