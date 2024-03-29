Special Olympics Maine founder accused in lawsuit of grooming, sexually abusing boy

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lawsuit accuses the founder of Special Olympics Maine of grooming a 9-year-old boy for sexual abuse that spanned two decades in which he encouraged the victim to accompany him on business trips and provided him with employment. The lawsuit also says the victim was threatened to keep quiet. Special Olympics International and Special Olympics Maine said officials were “shocked and saddened” by the claims and that a violation of trust by anyone involved in the organization “tears at the fabric of the movement.” They say the allegations of abuse by Mickey Boutilier are being investigated. Boutilier died in 2012.

