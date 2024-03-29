Study says since 1979 climate change has made heat waves last longer, spike hotter, hurt more people

A new study says climate change is making giant heat waves crawl slower across the globe and they are baking more people for a longer time with higher temperatures over larger areas. Friday’s study calculates that since 1979, global heat waves are moving 20% more slowly meaning more people stay hot longer and they are happening 67% more often. The study finds the highest temperatures in the heat waves are warmer than they were 40 years ago and the area under a heat dome is larger. Heat waves used to last eight days, now on average they stretch to 12 days.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.