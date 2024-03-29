Syria reports Israeli airstrikes near the city of Aleppo. A war monitor says 42 people are dead
BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says Israeli airstrikes near the northern city of Aleppo have killed and wounded several people and caused damage. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Aleppo’s southern suburb of Jibreen and a nearby town that houses a military facility, killing 36 Syrian troops and six Hezbollah fighters and wounding dozens more people. There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes. Israel frequently launches strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.