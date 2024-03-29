The Texas attorney general is investigating a key Boeing supplier and asking about diversity

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas attorney general says he’s investigating a key Boeing supplier that is already under scrutiny by federal regulators over the quality of its work on Boeing planes. The Texas official says he’s looking into Spirit AeroSystems because of what he says are apparent manufacturing defects that led to numerous concerning or dangerous incidents. A Spirit spokesman said Friday that the company does not comment on investigations but is focused on making the highest quality products for Boeing and other customers. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the company to turn over more than two years’ worth of documents about flaws in manufacturing and also about the company’s effort to create a diverse workforce.

