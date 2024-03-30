4 UN military observers wounded in an explosion while patrolling Lebanon’s southern border

BEIRUT (AP) — Four United Nations military observers have been wounded while patrolling the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them. The U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, said Saturday that the military observers were from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization which supports their mission. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, concerns have grown the near-daily clashes along the border between Israel and Lebanon could escalate into a full-scale war. The Israeli military in a statement denied striking the peacekeepers. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said they were “investigating the origin of the explosion”.

By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.