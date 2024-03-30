Connecticut becomes one of the last states to allow early voting after years of debate

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut has finally launched an early, in-person voting system years after almost every other state in the country decided to offer a similar option to voters. Saturday marks the final day for Republicans and Democrats to vote early in the state’s presidential primary, a chance to test the new system before the November general election. Only Alabama, Delaware, Mississippi and New Hampshire do not allow early, in-person voting. There had been resistance to change in Connecticut, which is known as the “Land of Steady Habits.” After three days of early voting, 13,476 voters out of more than 1.2 million registered Democrats and Republicans cast their ballots early.

