Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa to enter game with LSU at No. 6 on all-division list

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa will enter the Elite Eight in sixth place on college basketball’s all-division, all-time scoring list. She scored 29 points against Colorado in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament to increase her total to 3,859 points and pass NAIA players Deb Remmerde of Northwestern (Iowa) and Miriam Walker-Samuels of Claflin (South Carolina). Clark’s three 3-pointers against Colorado gave her 61 in NCAA Tournament games. That ties the record set by Diana Taurasi of UConn from 2001-04. Clark and the Hawkeyes play No. 3 seed LSU in a regional final on Monday.

By The Associated Press

