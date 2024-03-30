Easter activities across the valley and weather impacts

It's Easter weekend, and some events are being canceled or changed due to the rain on the weekend.

In Coachella, the Spotlight Casino wrapped up its Saturday afternoon Easter Egg Hunt early due to the rainfall. The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians hosted the 2024 Easter Egg Hunt at Coachella Crossroads. Organizers shut down the event because of the rain, but families showed up for the games, prizes, food trucks, and a community raffle. We were told that 45 bicycles for children under 12 years old were on the agenda to give out.

On Sunday, March 31, The Palm Spring Tram will host its Easter Sunrise Service, with songs of faith, hope, and joy by the Perkins Brothers and an inspirational message by Pastor Robert Sneed.

The service will begin at 5:30 a.m., with the first tram car up at 4:30 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 4:15 a.m., and tram fares will be reduced until 7:30 a.m. Tickets are $20.95 for adults and seniors and $13.95 for children ages 3-10.

Here are the weather updates from the Tram team:

The Tram's Easter Sunrise Service is always held indoors at the Mountain Station. It ends just as sunrise occurs, allowing visitors to go out on the patio for closer viewing if they choose. If it is snowing, the patio is still accessible.

As always, safety comes first, and if the weather becomes too impactful, we would close and cancel the service. We would not be able to move it anywhere.

Make sure to call before you attend any events this wet weekend.