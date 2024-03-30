Japanese officials inspect 2 factories making health supplements linked to 5 deaths

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese government health officials are inspecting a factory that produces health supplements that have been linked to the deaths of at least five people and hospitalization of more than 100 others. The Osaka plant of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. was investigated Saturday. Then on Sunday, a plant operated by the company’s subsidiary in Kinokawa was raided. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says little is known about the exact cause of the sicknesses, which include kidney failure. An investigation into the products is underway in cooperation with the government. The supplements all used “benikoji,” a kind of red mold. Reports of health problems surfaced in 2023, although benikoji has been used in various products for years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.