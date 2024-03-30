Powerball drawing nears $935 million jackpot that has been growing for months

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have another shot at a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing larger and larger since the last winner nearly three months ago. No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day, amounting to 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings. The game’s long odds of 1 in 292.2 million make this a rare jackpot. The $935 million prize on the line Saturday night is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid $452.3 million.

