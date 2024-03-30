UK counterterrorism police investigate an attack on an Iranian TV presenter outside his London home

LONDON (AP) — British counterterrorism police are investigating the stabbing of an Iranian television presenter outside his home in London. Pouria Zeraati, a presenter at London-based Iran International, was stabbed in the leg Friday afternoon. His Farsi-language satellite news channel has been long critical of Iran’s theocratic government. He is in stable condition at a hospital. London’s Metropolitan Police Service said Zeraati’s occupation, together with recent threats to U.K.-based Iranian journalists, triggered the counterterrorism probe, even though the motivation for the attack is still unclear.

