2 killed, 3 injured during shootings at separate Houston-area birthday parties

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say gunfire at two separate Houston-area birthday parties this weekend resulted in two people being fatally shot and three others being injured. Authorities say that during the first shooting, two people were killed after gunfire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday following an argument at a party in Jacinto City, located just east of Houston. No arrests have been made. In the second shooting, three people were injured around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a man opened fired on his neighbors following complaints about loud music during a party at a Houston apartment complex. Houston police are searching for several suspects, including the neighbor.

