Indio’s very own Abi Carter is in Hollywood for this season’s American Idol

Abi Carter, a 21-year-old native Indio resident, is pursuing her dreams in the entertainment industry at American Idol. Known for her singing abilities, Carter represents music and has worked hard to become a singing sensation.

Despite her talent, Carter never thought she could make it as a singer, let alone turn her passion into a career. She has spoken with us on multiple occasions, sharing her journey of being on the big stage. Her family is hosting a watch party in her honor, but it's not open to the public. They hope everyone will continue to cheer her on as she represents her family, passion, and love for her community in Indio.

With the competition heating up, tune in to Amerian Idol tonight, airing at 8:00 p.m. / 5:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

