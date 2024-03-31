Japan confirms experts met in China to ease concerns over discharge of treated radioactive water

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says its experts have held talks with Chinese counterparts to try to assuage Beijing’s concerns over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea. The discharges have been opposed by fishing groups and neighboring countries especially China, which banned all imports of Japanese seafood. China’s move has largely affected Japanese scallop growers and exporters to China. Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Japanese officials provided “science-based” explanation of how the discharges have been safely carried out as planned during the talks held in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian. A 2011 earthquake and tsunami had triggered meltdowns of Fukushima’s three reactors.

