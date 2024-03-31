Voters in Turkey cast ballots in local elections to decide who runs Istanbul and other key cities
By SUZAN FRASER and CINAR KIPER
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Voters in Turkey have cast ballots in local elections for control of Istanbul and other key cities. Sunday’s vote is also a barometer of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s popularity as he seeks to win back control of key urban areas he lost to the opposition five years ago. The main battlegrounds are Istanbul and the capital of Ankara, both of which Erdogan lost in 2019. A strong showing for the 70-year-old leader would allow him to push for a new constitution, expanding and defining his legacy. An opposition victory would help invigorate it after a scathing defeat in last year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.