15-year-old boy from Yucca Valley missing since March 16

Gabriel Loh Buerkens
Gabriel Loh Buerkens
today at 8:52 PM
A 15-year-old boy from Yucca Valley has been missing since March 16.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public's help in finding Gabriel Loh Buerkens.

He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 points with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the organization, Buerkens is believed to be headed to Long Beach.

Call 1-800-843-5678 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at 909-387-8313 if you have information about Gabriel's whereabouts.

Jesus Reyes

