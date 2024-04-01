Atlantic City mayor says search warrants involve ‘private family issue,’ not corruption

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small says a search of his home last week by prosecutors involved “a private family issue,” not a crime. The Democratic mayor held a news conference at City Hall on Monday to respond to the execution last Thursday of five search warrants by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office naming the mayor and his wife, LaQuetta Small, the city’s superintendent of schools. Small said he and his wife have been interacting with state child welfare authorities, but didn’t elaborate. He says the couple have nothing to hide. The prosecutor’s office defended its execution of the warrants, but declined to comment further.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.