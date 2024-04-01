Bodies of 5 Chinese killed in suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan flown to China

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say the bodies of five Chinese nationals who were killed last week in a suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan have been flown to Beijing. The bodies were sent to Beijing overnight from a military air base in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. The development came a week after the Chinese, along with their Pakistani driver, were killed when the suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car into their vehicle in the volatile northwest as they were heading to Pakistan’s biggest hydropower project, Dasu Dam, where they worked. On Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was to visit the dam to meet with Chinese engineers and workers.

