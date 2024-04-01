Desert Arc hosts its 14th annual Charity Golf Classic Fundraiser

Desert Arc is hosting its 14th annual Charity Golf Classic Fundraiser.

The organization is celebrating its 65th anniversary of providing services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The funds raised today will help to support that mission.

"The funds will go to our various programs, to our kitchen program, to our recycling program to our arts and crafts programs. The money is needed in all of our programs. The state funds this only about 80% We have to raise the other 20% of our financial needs," said Nancy Singer, a member of the Desert Arc Board of Directors.

132 golfers took part in the event.

If you didn't make it out there and would like to support Desert Arc, the organization is always accepting donations at desertarc.org