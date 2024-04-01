Germany has legalized possession of small amounts of cannabis. Not everyone is mellow about that.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany has legalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana. The new law took effect Monday. Cannabis campaigners celebrated by lighting up at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. But not everyone is feeling mellow about it: doctors’ and police organizations opposed the law. Germany becomes the third European Union country to legalize cannabis for personal use after Malta and Luxembourg. The new law legalizes possession by adults of up to 25 grams (nearly 1 ounce) of marijuana for recreational purposes and allows individuals to grow up to three plants on their own. That part of the legislation took effect Monday.

