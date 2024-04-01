Greek islands launch special visa program for Turkish visitors in diplomatic effort to calm region
By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Officials on the Greek island of Rhodes have opened a vacation visa terminal for Turkish visitors as part of a diplomatic effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two countries. The limited-access visa will allow Turks to visit 10 Greek islands for up to a week without having to apply for full access to the European Union’s passport-free travel zone, known as the Schengen area. NATO members Greece and Turkey launched several initiatives last year to try and sidestep decades-old disputes — mostly over sea boundaries and mineral rights in the Aegean Sea — to focus on trade.