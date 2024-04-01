Israel clears way to expel Al Jazeera. Channel says Netanyahu’s incitement claim is a dangerous lie
By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, calling it a “terror channel” that spreads incitement, after parliament passed a law clearing the way for the closure. Netanyahu’s pledge escalates Israel’s long-running feud against Al Jazeera. But it also threatens to heighten tensions with Qatar, which owns the channel, at a time when the Doha government is playing a key role in mediation efforts to halt the war in Gaza. The broadcaster condemned Netanyahu’s incitement claim as a “dangerous ludicrous lie.” Al Jazeera said it holds Netanyahu responsible for the safety of its staff and offices and would continue what it described as its bold and professional coverage.