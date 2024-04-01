Judge expands Trump’s gag order after ex-president’s social media posts about judge’s daughter

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge in Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal case has expanded the former president’s gag order after Trump assailed the judge’s daughter and made a false claim about her on social media last week. Judge Juan M. Merchan said Monday that his original gag order issued last Tuesday did not include members of his family, but Trump’s subsequent actions warranted including them. Merchan wrote that Trump’s “pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose.” A violation could result in Trump being held in contempt of court, fined or even jailed.

