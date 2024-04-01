Multiple people hurt in Texas crash as severe storms hit central US

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in a vehicle pileup at an intersection south of Midland, Texas. The crash came as high winds blew dust making visibility difficult. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m. Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says preliminary information indicates up to 30 vehicles may have been involved. The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon. Northeast of Midland in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri, severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail and flooding rains were moving through.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.