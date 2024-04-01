Opposition’s local elections win shows voters are unhappy with Erdogan’s government, experts say

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is coming to terms with the opposition’s unexpected success in local elections that saw it outperform President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and add to municipalities gained five years ago. The main opposition, the center-left Republican People’s Party kept hold of Istanbul and the capital Ankara by wide margins and added wins in conservative provinces such as Adiyaman in the south. The party won in 35 of Turkey’s 81 provinces – including the country’s five most populous cities – while Erdogan’s party took 24. Crucially, the opposition took 37.7% of the nationwide vote while the AKP secured 35.5%. Experts said Monday it was a huge turning point for the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.