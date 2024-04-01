Pakistani police arrest 12 people over suicide bombing that killed 5 Chinese workers

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani counterterrorism police have arrested at least 12 suspects in connection with last week’s suicide bombing that killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in the volatile northwest. The detainees were not directly involved in the attack but some of them helped those who orchestrated Tuesday’s bombing, three police and security officials said Monday. Some of the detained suspects transported an explosive-laden car to Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a bomber rammed it into a vehicle, killing the Chinese. The latest development came hours after the bodies of the five Chinese nationals were flown to Beijing on a special plane.

