Palm Springs police crack down on distracted drivers

Motorists in Palm Springs were reminded today to stay hands-free while using their mobile phones, or face penalties.

"In today's fast-paced life, it is common to lose focus while driving,'' Palm Springs police Sgt. Kevin Lu said. "Distracted Driving Awareness Month is a crucial reminder that even a moment of inattention or a quick glance at the phone can lead to serious consequences. Let's get off our apps and keep our eyes on the road.''

Throughout April, as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, patrol officers citywide will be actively looking for motorists who disregard the state's hands-free mobile phone law.

The statute prohibits use of any handheld electronic communication device, whether texting or talking, while a vehicle is on a public road, including while stopped at a sign or traffic light.

In 2021, an estimated 140 people died in wrecks directly linked to distracted driving, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

"If you have an important phone call, text or email, or are in a situation with other distractions, such as looking up directions, pull over to a safe parking spot to complete the task without putting yourself and others at risk,'' according to a PSPD statement. "Other distractions can be eating, grooming, reaching for something that fell on the floor, putting on or taking off clothing, talking with passengers or children in the back seat."

Tickets for using handheld devices while driving run anywhere from $162 to $285, depending on the number of offenses committed in a given period. Penalties can also include points on a driver's record, meaning higher insurance costs.