US pushes alternatives to Rafah invasion in Hamas war talks with Israel
By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — American and Israeli officials are discussing the potential expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas to the southern Gaza city of Rafah. The U.S. opposes the expansion on humanitarian grounds. The parties were talking in a secure video conference Monday. That’s a week after planned in-person talks were nixed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the U.S. didn’t veto a U.N. resolution that called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The potential Rafah operation has exposed one of the deepest rifts between Israel and its closest ally, funder and arms supplier.