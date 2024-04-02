Skip to Content
22-year-old woman killed in Thermal crash

A 22-year-old woman died from her injuries after an early afternoon crash in Thermal.

According to the California Highway Patrol, they got a call just before noon, of a single car collision in the area of Harrison Street and 68th Avenue.

The driver, a Salton City resident, was heading northbound on Harrison Street when she lost control for an unknown reason, CHP noted. The driver was ejected from their vehicle in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle, an officer confirmed to News Channel 3 at the scnee.

No word if the roadway is shut down in that area, but commuters should try to avoid the intersection at this time while officers investigate the collision site.

