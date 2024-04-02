Skip to Content
A new election law battle is brewing in Georgia, this time over voter challenges

JEFF AMY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has seen furious battles over election laws ever since Democrat Stacey Abrams’ narrow loss to Republican Brian Kemp in the 2018 governor’s race. The brawling burst into the national consciousness in 2021, when Republicans rammed through a sprawling election law placing new restrictions on voters. The fights are not over. Last week, Republican lawmakers passed a new bill that would allow the removal of people from the voting rolls through challenges to voter eligibility. It awaits Kemp’s signature or veto. Those who support such challenges say they prevent fraud by rooting out duplicate records and removing from the rolls people who have moved out of state. Opponents say they will put legitimate voters through a legal wringer.

