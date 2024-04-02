Anthony M. Kennedy to reflect on his life and his years on the Supreme Court in two-volume memoir

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy has a two-volume memoir coming out this fall, tracking his life from growing up in California to his 30 years on the court, when he cast key votes on landmark cases ranging from abortion to gay marriage to campaign finance. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Kennedy’s “Life and Law: The Early Years” and “Life and Law: The Court Years” will be published Oct. 1, as a boxed set and in individual editions. Kennedy was an associate justice from 1988-2018 and was widely regarded as a moderate conservative.

