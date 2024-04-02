As international travel grows, so does US use of technology. A look at how it’s used at airports

WASHINGTON (AP) — As travel continues to boom following pandemic-related slumps, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expanding the use of technology to process the ever-growing number of passengers. During fiscal year 2023, the agency processed nearly 400 million travelers at the ports of entry. That’s a 24% increase over the previous year. When looking at the country’s top 20 airports by passenger volume, officers processed 31% more travelers while average wait times increased 11%. To speed movement through the airports, officials are moving toward app-based technologies, like the Mobile Passport Control app, which allows passengers to upload their photos and information. When they enter the screening area, they get routed to a separate line.

