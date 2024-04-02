CHP investigates deadly crash in Thermal

One person has died from their injuries from an early afternoon crash in Thermal. According to the California Highway Patrol, they got a call just before noon, of a single car collision in the area of Harrison Street and 68th Avenue.

Officer David Torres, Public Information Officer from the Indio CHP Office confirmed to News Channel 3 that at least one person has died in the crash. No word if the roadway is shut down in that area, but commuters should try to avoid the intersection at this time while officers investigate the collision site.

This is a breaking news story and we will update you with the latest when we get it.