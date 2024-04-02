Eller wins Republican runoff in Mississippi 2nd District, will face Democratic Rep. Thompson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ron Eller has won a Republican primary runoff in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. He will face longtime Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in the Nov. 5 general election. Eller is a military veteran and physician assistant. He defeated Andrew Scott Smith in Tuesday’s vote. Smith has worked in farming and commercial real estate. Eller ran unsuccessfully for the 2nd District Republican nomination in 2022. Thompson has held the 2nd District seat since 1993 and is the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee. The District stretches along the Mississippi River, through the rural Delta and into the capital city of Jackson.

