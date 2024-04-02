Family and friends recall ‘brave’ and ‘selfless’ aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike

An Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers in Gaza reverberated around the world Tuesday. Friends and relatives mourned the losses of those who were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen. Killed were three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian. Not all have been identified yet. Saif Issam Abu Taha was a 27-year-old Palestinian man who had worked since early this year as a driver for the group. Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom was a 43-year-old woman born in Melbourne, Australia. She’d worked all over the world and in her native Australia helping those in need. And Damian Soból was a 36-year-old man from Poland who colleagues say quickly rose through the charity’s ranks.

