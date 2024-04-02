First vessel uses alternate channel to bypass wreckage at the Baltimore bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE (AP) — A tugboat pushing a fuel barge has become the first vessel to use an alternate channel to bypass the wreckage of Baltimore’s collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. The disaster had blocked traffic along the vital port’s main shipping channel. Officials say the barge supplying jet fuel to the Department of Defense left late Monday and was destined for Delaware’s Dover Air Force Base. Some barges and tugs that have been stuck in the Port of Baltimore since the collapse are also scheduled to pass through the channel. Officials say they’re working on a second channel that will allow for deeper draft vessels but didn’t say when that might open.

