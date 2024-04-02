Future of Chiefs, Royals in KC could hinge on Tuesday vote to help with stadium funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The future of the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City could be shaped Tuesday when voters in Jackson County, Missouri, vote on the extension of an existing 3/8-cent sales tax. The money would help to pay for a new downtown ballpark for the Royals and major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs. The vote is expected to be close with opponents pointing to vague plans and a lack of transparency in the process. The Royals hope to build a $2 billion-plus ballpark district in an area of Kansas City known as the Crossroads. The Chiefs want to spend $800 million to overhaul their stadium.

