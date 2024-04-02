Skip to Content
Help fight hunger with FIND Food Bank Telethon this Friday at 7PM on News Channel 3

today at 5:18 PM
The 14th annual FIND Food Bank will be held this Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. live on News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2.

You can help donate at 760-775-3663 or FindFoodBank.org.

Support the FIND Food Bank in its most important fundraising event of the year.

"Your donation helps ensure that children, families, and seniors at risk of food insecurity know where their next meal is coming from. Give to ensure that children and their loved ones don't have to chose between nourishing food, rent payments, lifesaving medicine, childcare, and essential utilities this summer and year-round," writes the FIND Food Bank.

