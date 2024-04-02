John Barth, innovative postmodernist novelist, dies at 93

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Barth, the postmodernist writer whose whimsical novels revolved around the art of literature, has died. He was 93. Johns Hopkins University, where Barth was an emeritus professor, confirmed his death in a statement Tuesday. Barth authored 20 books including “Giles Goat-Boy” and “The Sot-Weed Factor,” revealing his passions for literary theory and history. Along with William Gass, Stanley Elkins and other peers, Barth was part of a wave of writers in the 1960s who challenged standards of language and plot. He was also a college writing instructor who advocated for postmodernism to literature, saying old forms were used up and new approaches were needed.

