Man drowns in pool in La Quinta

A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in a pool in La Quinta.

The incident was first reported at around 4:05 p.m. on the 8000 block of Via Portofino.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive man. They attempted lifesaving measures until CAL FIRE could get to the location. CAL FIRE continued lifesaving measures, however, they were unable to revive the man, who was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

Details remain limited. A spokesperson for the agency added that the circumstances of the drowning are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.