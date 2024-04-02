Muslim leaders reject chance to break bread with Biden as anger over Gaza festers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wanted to hold a small iftar dinner with Muslim leaders at the White House to celebrate Ramadan this year, but his plans were scuttled because of tensions over Israel’s military operations in Gaza. When some rejected the invitation, the White House decided on Tuesday instead to host a private meeting with community leaders. The episode reflects how Biden has struggled to patch relations with Muslim leaders who are angry over his support for Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed roughly 33,000 Palestinians over the past six months. The conflict began after Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in a surprise attack on Oct. 7.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

