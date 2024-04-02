North Korea says it tested a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile that uses solid propellants
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it tested another new hypersonic intermediate-range missile powered with solid propellants as it continues to expand its nuclear and missile program while tensions deepen with its neighbors and the United States. South Korea and Japan had detected a missile launch from the North’s capital region on Tuesday. State media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of the Hwasong-16B and called it a key piece of his nuclear war deterrent he vowed to further build up to counter his enemies.