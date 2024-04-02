Peru archbishop who sued 2 journalists over reports on abuses, financial corruption resigns early

ROME (AP) — A Peruvian archbishop who sued two journalists over their reports about sexual abuse and financial corruption in his religious movement has resigned amid a Vatican investigation. Pope Francis on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Piura Archbishop José Eguren. At 67, he is several years shy of the normal retirement age for bishops of 75. The Vatican didn’t say why Eguren was retiring early in its brief announcement. But the Vatican last year began an in-depth investigation of abuse and financial wrongdoing in the Peruvian-based Sodalitium Christianae Vita movement, to which Eguren belongs.

By NICOLE WINFIELD and FRANKLIN BRICENO Associated Press

